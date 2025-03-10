Importance of Politicians travelling Stateside this March

A local businessman is stressing the importance of Politicans travelling around the world at this time of year and benefits for the local economy.

Micheál Martin is in Austin, Texas where he’s meeting a number of companies including Dell, and attending the South by South West festival. He’ll also meet with the Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott, later and says says he’s looking forward to engaging with Donald Trump in the White House later this week.

Speaking about the trip CEO of Azets Ireland in Enniscorthy Neil Hughes says it’s important to show up.

Meanwhile,Local TD George Lawlor is heading stateside this week as Wexford continues to build it’s relationship with Georgia.

To mark St Patrick’s Day the Labour TD is heading Savannah and then on to Atlanta with ties between Wexford and Savannah dating back to the 1800s and the first migrants from Wexford to Savannah.

By 2026 Georgia Southern University is planning to have students in Wexford all year round and there are big plans for student accommodation.

Related