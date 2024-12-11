Important Tips for Donating to Charities This Christmas

As the Christmas season approaches, many people feel a strong desire to give back and support various charitable causes. However, it’s essential to ensure that your donation goes to a legitimate and registered charity. Madeline Delaney, the Chief Executive of the Charity Regulator, has shared some valuable advice on how to make informed decisions when donating.

One of the key points Ms. Delaney emphasised is that to officially be called a charity, an organisation must be registered. The public is urged to verify whether an organisation is on the official charity register at checkacharity.ie before donating. This is especially important during the holiday season when charity campaigns and collections are at their peak. Many not-for-profit organisations may not be charities, despite the common use of the term, and only registered charities are legally bound to meet certain standards and report their activities annually.

A significant distinction between charities and other types of not-for-profit organizations is that charities must demonstrate they provide a public benefit. They must serve a defined group of people—whether by location, such as a specific region, or by a characteristic such as age or health condition. Charities are also required to ensure that the majority of their funds are used for charitable activities, with minimal administrative overheads.

Charities are required to submit an annual report detailing their activities, sources of income, and expenditures. This information is publicly available to help ensure accountability and transparency. The Charity Regulator reviews these reports as needed, though it is not always possible to proactively review every charity each year due to the large number on the register.

Advice for Donors

As Christmas is a peak time for charitable giving, Madeline Delaney’s main message is to take a moment to verify that the organisation you’re donating to is a registered charity.

Use checkacharity.ie to ensure the organisation is legitimate, and review their annual report to learn how they’ve used donations in the past year.

Related