Two men have been taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing incident in Wexford last night.

Gardai are investigating after reports of an assault in the Paul Quay area of Wexford Town.

The two men were hospitalised with non life threatening injuries.

The incident lead to the cancellation of this morning’s 5:35am Rosslare to Dublin train.

Irish Rail have confirmed the line is now back up and running following this morning’s line closure.

Gardaí say that a full investigation is ongoing.

