Income per person in Co. Wexford for 2020 is still the lowest in the South-East

Figures released today by the CSO show the average income per person in Co. Wexford is €20,272. That figure means Wexford ranks 18th nationally.

This is a 2.7% increase from a figure of €19,737 per person in 2019. Disposable income per person in Wexford has been steadily increasing since 2016, and has risen by 16% in this period.

The income in Wexford however €7,416 less than the average income in Dublin which stands at over €27,688.It has also been revealed that 178,000 people are employed in the South East in 2020 this is an increase from 153,000 in 2012.

Nationally Dublin continued to have the highest disposable income per person in the state in 2020, followed by Limerick and Cork. Dublin’s disposable income per person is 18% higher than the state average, having risen a further 2.3% from 2019.Donegal recorded the lowest disposable income per person in the state in 2020 at €18,322.More than a third (35%) of all employed persons in the state worked in Dublin in 2020 and 12% worked in Cork.If we look at Consumer prices rose by 7.8% over the 12 months to January 2023 . This is down from an annual increase of 8.2% in the 12 months to December 2022.

This is the sixteenth straight month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5.0%. Delving into these figures we see that The national average price for a white sliced pan was up 27 cents in the year to January 2023, while Full fat milk per 2 litres increased by 53 cents in the year.