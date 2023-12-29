Increase in flu and COVID-19 expected in Wexford in the coming weeks

Vaccines are available at your GP or pharmacy. People are also being reminded about good infection control practice, including washing hands regularly and covering nose and mouth if you have coughs and sneezes.

Nationally the HSE is seeing an increase in people with respiratory illnesses attending emergency departments – 538 people with flu and 282 with COVID attended EDs this week, an increase from 312 (flu) and 144 (COVID) the previous week. While the system is responding well, this increasing pressure requires all to play their part in using the right options for care.

Increasing community infection rates will lead to increased risk of outbreaks in hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities, potentially affecting the most vulnerable people.

According to Dr James Gilroy, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine with the Department of Public Health HSE Dublin and South East, “Rates of COVID-19 and flu are rising now and over next few weeks, which will put significant pressure on hospitals and Residential Care Facilities in the short term. As with all bank holiday weekends, but in particular this very busy New Years’ weekend, Emergency Departments are expected to encounter significant pressures as a result and we know from experience that a delayed peak in flu season such as we are seeing now, will inevitably lead to further pressures throughout the healthcare system with heightened risk of outbreaks in all facilities and delays discharging patients to nursing homes or step down facilities if they have flu or COVID-19.

“This increase in viruses circulating obliges anyone with respiratory symptoms to avoid visiting hospitals and nursing homes if we have respiratory symptoms. Every healthcare setting is assessing the risks locally and monitoring their own local risks, and this may lead them to take additional measures in certain settings, such as the wearing of masks if deemed necessary. Such measures will help protect those who may be more vulnerable to the effects of these infections and avoid impact on services at a very busy time of year. There is no room for complacency and I urge people to follow public health advice – stay at home if you have symptoms and get vaccinated – before we reach the peak of flu season in the very near future.”

Vaccination remains the best way to reduce the incidence or these respiratory illnesses. The HSE is urging every eligible person to get vaccinated against flu and COVID as soon as possible. People with long-term health conditions, healthcare workers (HCWs) and children aged 2-17 can avail of free vaccination. See HSE.ie for more information on COVID and flu vaccination and to find where to get your vaccines.

People should consider using services such as your local pharmacy, and HSE.ie, before going to your GP or Emergency Department if you have respiratory symptoms. As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

Related