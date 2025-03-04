Increase in heating oil thefts as Gardaí issue warning

Gardaí in Wexford are warning locals to be extra vigilant after a number of thefts of heating oil in the area.

It is estimated that in recent years, oil theft has risen by as much as 150% in the Republic of Ireland. It is believed that criminals are actively monitoring the deliveries by oil companies, to ensure that they are able to target homes when they have their fullest tanks.

Speaking on Morning Mix earlier Wexford Sergeant Eddie Wilde has some advice. He said locals can get a lock for your tank. While the lock in itself does not guarantee that the tank will be totally secure, a properly fitted and sturdy padlock is a major step in deterring thieves from targeting a tank.

The Gardai also advise locating your tank in a well-lit and easily observed spot. “We would strongly advise that where tanks can be easily seen from the roadside, they are well lit up in terms of a good sensor light. Ideally, oil tanks should be out of public view in a secure part of the property,” If your tank is already in situ, then you might consider installing an oil tank cage. This means the entire tank will be safe from damage and will avoid the possibility of drill damage and collateral damage of leakage.

An oil tank cage is the optimum security available for domestic heating oil tanks as it creates an extra physical barrier for thieves. However, it is not the most attractive of structures and requires a lot of space.

Security lighting and CCTV cameras are a deterrent. CCTV may well encourage the thieves to choose an easier target, than your tank. Obviously, it is not a good idea to install sensor lighting for a tank that is in a remote or isolated area, as you would be simply assisting the criminals.

