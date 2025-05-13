Increases In Housing Adaptation Grants

The Minister for Housing Wexford TD James Browne has announced allocations to local authorities of over €117 million for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older and Disabled People.

Following a review completed last year, the Government has also introduced significant improvements in the grant including:

An increase in the maximum level of Housing Adaptation Grant for Disabled People to €40,000

An increase in the maximum level of the Housing Aid for Older People Grant to €10,700

An increase in the maximum level of the Mobility Aid Grant of €8,000

