Increasing number of patients waiting for a bed in Wexford General Hospital

Figures just released this morning by the IMNO Trolley watch show 22 patients are waiting for beds in Wexford General Hospital.

It has also been revealed that 2 out of those 22 patients in Wexford, are under the age of 16.

Nationally 607 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 502 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 105 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.