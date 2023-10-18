Independent Deputy in High Court battle with Wexford County Council

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy has taken a case against Wexford County Council over full access to council meetings.

The case was before the Courts on Monday with the Judge critical of the local authority for not being present at proceedings and failing to enter a defense in response to the action by Deputy Murphy.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on ‘Morning Mix’ Wexford People Paper Journalist David Looby gave further details of the case.

“In her action, Deputy Murphy is calling for her to be able to attend Local Authority and Municipal Council meetings in Co. Wexford, without notice, according to local Government acts. She is also calling for the right to remote access to the meetings. And all relevant information provided to Councillors to be provided to her in advance of the meetings.

The case will be heard again next Monday at the High Court.

In a response from Wexford County Council they said:

“Wexford County Council engaged legal advisers to provide a full defence to Deputy Murphy’s allegations when this matter first arose. Unfortunately, due to a scheduling error by our legal advisers, they did not attend the preliminary hearing.

Wexford County Council’s legal advisers will attend the rescheduled hearing set for next week and will contest and refute all allegations.

Wexford County Council will not be making any further comment, as this matter is before the courts.”

