Information Evening Ahead of Fleadh 2025

Wexford County Council is inviting local residents to an Information Evening next Thursday, May 22nd, for anyone with questions about the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025.

The drop-in session will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Council Buildings, providing a chance for residents to learn more about the event, plans for traffic and crowd management, volunteer opportunities, and how the community can get involved.

This year’s Fleadh Cheoil will take place in Wexford Town from August 3rd to 10th, 2025, bringing thousands of visitors for a week-long celebration of traditional Irish music and culture.

All are welcome to attend.

