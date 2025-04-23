Information Webinar for Wexford Farmers on Fair Deal Scheme

An information webinar for farmers on the Fair Deal scheme is being held next week.

The Irish Farmers Association says it’s an opportunity for farm families to familiarise themselves with the HSE’s Fair Deal scheme, and the conditions to qualify for the three-year cap on farm assets.

It’s hoped the webinar will help support families to navigate what can be a complex and emotional process when seeking nursing home care, while protecting the family farm.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair Teresa Roche said this information webinar is an important opportunity for farm families to familiarise themselves with the Fair Deal scheme and the conditions to qualify for the three-year cap on farm assets.

“Understanding how the Fair Deal scheme applies to farm assets is a major concern for many farming families. This webinar aims to provide clarity, answer common questions, and support families in navigating what can be a complex and emotional process,” Teresa Roche added.

“We know that planning for the future of the farm is something many families worry about. By working closely with the HSE, this webinar will help farm families make informed decisions while accessing the supports they need,” she added.

The session will include an expert speaker from the HSE. Topics will include:

How the Fair Deal scheme works

The 3-year cap on farm assets

Criteria for family successor exemptions

Planning for nursing home care while protecting the family farm

To register for the webinar, visithttp://ifa.ie/fairdeal

