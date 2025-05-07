INMO Annual Conference Kicks Off in Wexford

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has brought its annual conference to Wexford this week, with more than 350 delegates gathering at White’s Hotel for three days of key discussions on the future of healthcare.

The event, which runs from May 7–9, was secured by a successful pitch from the Wexford branch, reflecting the county’s growing role in national events.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, General Secretary of the INMO, praised the commitment of local members working in both hospital and community settings, particularly in a county that experiences significant seasonal population increases.

Among the most pressing concerns on the agenda are ongoing staffing shortages, overcrowded hospitals, and the mental toll of poor working conditions on nurses and midwives. Ní Sheaghdha warned that unless safe staffing levels are backed by legislation, patients and healthcare workers alike will continue to face unnecessary risks.

She also renewed calls for fairer pay and improved protections, noting that nurses, most of whom are women, are often undercompensated despite their qualifications, responsibilities, and exposure to workplace assaults.

The conference comes at a time when staff retention is a growing concern, with many nurses opting for early retirement due to mounting pressures.

The INMO is calling for urgent action from the HSE and government leaders to address these challenges and ensure that frontline healthcare staff receive the support they deserve. The Minister for Health is expected to attend the conference and hear directly from delegates about the realities they face on the ground.

