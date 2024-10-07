Insurance company calling for Black Boxes to be installed in cars of young & first time drivers

An Insurance Company has analyzed crash data from black boxes to improve road safety, revealing a 67% drop in accident frequency since 2013.

Their findings indicate that Fridays have the highest number of crashes, particularly in the afternoons, with secondary roads being more prone to accidents due to poorer conditions.

MCL Insurance is now advocating for mandatory black box installation for young and first-time drivers to further enhance safety and reduce accidents.

It comes as the number of fatalities on Irish roads so far this year climbs to 138.

Gary McClarty from MCL Insurance told Alan Corcoran how the company’s use of black box technology was used to analyze crash data and improve road safety. Since 2013, MCL has utilized this technology across various brands, accumulating an impressive 675 million kilometers of driving data from Irish roads. The data collected includes metrics such as acceleration, deceleration, cornering, braking, driving times, speeding, and road types. By overlaying this information with crash data, MCL can assess a driver’s likelihood of having an accident and provide feedback aimed at improving driving habits.

How Black Boxes Work

The black box device is installed in vehicles to monitor driving behavior continuously. It collects data that is then analyzed to provide insights back to the driver. Since implementing this technology, MCL has seen a 67% drop in accident frequency, with only 4.25 drivers out of every 100 now experiencing an accident compared to 13 drivers previously.

Key Findings on Crash Trends

Gary highlighted some interesting statistics regarding crash trends in Ireland. Fridays are noted as the day with the highest number of accidents, likely due to increased traffic as people head out for the weekend. Additionally, the peak time for crashes is between 4&4pm coinciding with the end of the workday and potentially worsening road conditions as evenings grow darker. The analysis also revealed that most accidents occur on secondary roads, which may not be as well-designed or maintained as major roads. Factors such as speed and weather conditions contribute significantly to these incidents.

Gary advocates for making black boxes mandatory for young and first-time drivers. He believes that implementing this requirement could further reduce accident rates among inexperienced drivers, who are often overrepresented in crash statistics. The technology not only fosters safer driving habits but also offers a potential reduction in insurance premiums based on individual driving behavior.

