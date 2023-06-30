Investment in County Wexford’s Coillte forest parks and walking trails

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced funding of €3 million to develop and upgrade over 300 forest parks and walking trails.
Minister Humphries said The investment is part of a Strategic Partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte that is designed to boost rural tourism and local economies.
€92,160 will be invested across 13 County Wexford Coillte walking trails.
Among the investments, €28,800 will be dedicated to constructing a new trail, which will create a new loop on the upper side of Oaklands woodlands near New Ross.
Camolin Woods Millennium Forest walking trail will be extended thanks to funding worth €11,520.
Pennylands/Forth Mountain’s existing car park will be extended using funding to the value of €6,912.
Ten Coillte walking trails will benefit from grants designed to assist with general maintenance, re-surfacing, and repairs.
|
Wexford
|
Oaklands
|
Construct new trail on upper side to create new loop
|
€28,800
|
Wexford
|
Pennylands/ Forth Mtn
|
Extend existing car park
|
€6,912
|
Wexford
|
Camolin Woods
|
Continue to build new walking trail through Millennium Forest
|
€11,520
|
Wexford
|
Ballyfad
|
Repair paths, cut hedges
|
€5,760
|
Wexford
|
Bree Hill
|
Re-Surface the trails
|
€6,912
|
Wexford
|
Carrickbyrne
|
Verge trimming on all trails in the forest
|
€2,304
|
Wexford
|
Coolmelagh
|
Hedge-cutting; trail maintenance
|
€1,152
|
Wexford
|
Courtown
|
Re-surface walking trails and cut walkways
|
€3,456
|
Wexford
|
Dunanore
|
Fence around the Monument
|
€5,760
|
Wexford
|
Oulart Hill
|
Re-surface walking trails
|
€5,760
|
Wexford
|
Park Wood
|
Re-surface all of the trail with dust and roll in
|
€4,608
|
Wexford
|
Raheenleagh
|
Re-surface Car park
|
€3,456
|
Wexford
|
Tintern
|
Upgrade walking trails, Supply directional signage for walkways. Provide stone for trail maintenance where machine cannot travel.
|
€5,760