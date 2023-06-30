News

Investment in County Wexford’s Coillte forest parks and walking trails

AuthorNews Desk

Oulart Hill - Wexford Walking Trails

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced funding of €3 million to develop and upgrade over 300 forest parks and walking trails.

Minister Humphries said The investment is part of a Strategic Partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte that is designed to boost rural tourism and local economies.

€92,160 will be invested across 13 County Wexford Coillte walking trails.

Among the investments, €28,800 will be dedicated to constructing a new trail, which will create a new loop on the upper side of Oaklands woodlands near New Ross.

Camolin Woods Millennium Forest walking trail will be extended thanks to funding worth €11,520.

Pennylands/Forth Mountain’s existing car park will be extended using funding to the value of €6,912.

Ten Coillte walking trails will benefit from grants designed to assist with general maintenance, re-surfacing, and repairs.

Wexford

Oaklands

Construct new trail on upper side to create new loop

€28,800

Wexford

Pennylands/ Forth Mtn

Extend existing car park

€6,912

Wexford

Camolin Woods

Continue to build new walking trail through Millennium Forest

€11,520

Wexford

Ballyfad

Repair paths, cut hedges

€5,760

Wexford

Bree Hill

Re-Surface the trails

€6,912

Wexford

Carrickbyrne

Verge trimming on all trails in the forest

€2,304

Wexford

Coolmelagh

Hedge-cutting; trail maintenance

€1,152

Wexford

Courtown

Re-surface walking trails and cut walkways

€3,456

Wexford

Dunanore

Fence around the Monument

€5,760

Wexford

Oulart Hill

Re-surface walking trails

€5,760

Wexford

Park Wood

Re-surface all of the trail with dust and roll in

€4,608

Wexford

Raheenleagh

Re-surface Car park

€3,456

Wexford

Tintern

Upgrade walking trails, Supply directional signage for walkways. Provide stone for trail maintenance where machine cannot travel.

€5,760
