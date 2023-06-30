Investment in County Wexford’s Coillte forest parks and walking trails

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced funding of €3 million to develop and upgrade over 300 forest parks and walking trails.

Minister Humphries said The investment is part of a Strategic Partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte that is designed to boost rural tourism and local economies.

€92,160 will be invested across 13 County Wexford Coillte walking trails.

Among the investments, €28,800 will be dedicated to constructing a new trail, which will create a new loop on the upper side of Oaklands woodlands near New Ross.

Camolin Woods Millennium Forest walking trail will be extended thanks to funding worth €11,520.

Pennylands/Forth Mountain’s existing car park will be extended using funding to the value of €6,912.

Ten Coillte walking trails will benefit from grants designed to assist with general maintenance, re-surfacing, and repairs.

Wexford Oaklands Construct new trail on upper side to create new loop €28,800 Wexford Pennylands/ Forth Mtn Extend existing car park €6,912 Wexford Camolin Woods Continue to build new walking trail through Millennium Forest €11,520

Wexford Ballyfad Repair paths, cut hedges €5,760 Wexford Bree Hill Re-Surface the trails €6,912 Wexford Carrickbyrne Verge trimming on all trails in the forest €2,304 Wexford Coolmelagh Hedge-cutting; trail maintenance €1,152 Wexford Courtown Re-surface walking trails and cut walkways €3,456 Wexford Dunanore Fence around the Monument €5,760 Wexford Oulart Hill Re-surface walking trails €5,760 Wexford Park Wood Re-surface all of the trail with dust and roll in €4,608 Wexford Raheenleagh Re-surface Car park €3,456 Wexford Tintern Upgrade walking trails, Supply directional signage for walkways. Provide stone for trail maintenance where machine cannot travel. €5,760