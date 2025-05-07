IPOA Urges Minister James Browne to Reform Rental Market Policies Amid Housing Crisis

The Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) met with new Housing Minister Wexford TD James Browne on May 1st to address urgent issues in Ireland’s rental market.

The meeting focused on key concerns including Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs), indefinite tenancies, inefficiencies within the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), and the need for stronger investment incentives.

The IPOA highlighted the vital role private landlords play in housing supply, noting that over two-thirds of landlords have only one tenancy.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Chairperson Mary Conway called for immediate policy changes to support landlords and prevent further loss of affordable rental homes from the market:

“The IPOA welcomed the opportunity to meet with Minister James Browne to discuss the current harmful policies governing the rental market, and we impressed upon him the need to take urgent action to reverse harmful trends. The reality is that there is not enough affordable housing in Ireland and the Minister must take immediate action to rectify this. Private landlords must be supported to ensure they reinvest and remain in the market, at the risk of losing affordable properties from the rental market.

We raised the issues that are most concerning for landlords still in the market: RPZs, indefinite tenancies, inefficiencies in the RTB, and an overall lack of incentive to invest in the rental market. We ask Minister Browne to act, and we hope this meeting will lead to flexibility in the rental market and ensure that landlords are able to continue providing a service to tenants across Ireland.”

