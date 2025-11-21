Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú Calls for Major EU Presidency Meetings to Be Held in Southeast Counties

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has called for a bold, inclusive approach to Ireland’s upcoming EU Council Presidency in 2026, urging the government to host key EU-level meetings in Wexford, Carlow, Waterford and Kilkenny. Ireland will assume the Presidency of the EU Council for six months starting in July 2026 a period during which Ireland will steer the EU’s legislative agenda and host thousands of dignitaries, diplomats and global leaders.

Ní Mhurchú has formally written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin to advocate for a fair distribution of these meetings stressing that the benefits of the EU Presidency should be shared across the country—not just concentrated in Dublin.

She highlighted that hosting major events in the Southeast would not only boost local economies but also showcase the innovation, talent and hospitality of the region.

The MEP emphasized that bringing these meetings outside of Dublin would provide several advantages, including increased media exposure, a boost to local tourism and hospitality and a stronger connection to Europe for rural and regional communities. Ní Mhurchú noted that as the world’s attention focuses on Ireland in 2026 the Southeast should be at the heart of this global spotlight.

“This Presidency should be an all-of-Ireland effort,” Ní Mhurchú said. “Every region should have the opportunity to participate and take ownership of this significant moment. Let’s show Europe the full richness of our country.”

She particularly feels that Wexford is well placed to host some of the events

