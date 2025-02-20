Ireland South MEP Highlights Importance of Fair Funding for Independent Radio Sector

The importance of fair funding for the Independent Radio Sector has been highlighted by an Ireland South MEP

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, MEP, recently hosted a delegation from the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), which included the Chair and Chief Executive.

The group met with several other MEPs across Ireland to discuss the challenges facing the independent broadcasting sector.

Ms. Ní Mhurchú emphasized the crucial role radio plays in providing reliable news and essential services, especially in the face of rising misinformation.

Speaking on South East Radio she said there is unfairness in the current funding disparity between local print media and radio and is urging for a more level playing field

She also stressed the importance of car manufacturers continuing to integrate radio devices into new vehicles to ensure continued access to vital information.

