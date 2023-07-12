Ireland-Wales tourism project under threat

A unique Ireland-Wales tourism project is under threat as it no longer qualifies for EU funding. The Celtic Routes project was launched in 2019, leading to a range of successful tourism initiatives between Wexford, Waterford, Wicklow and 3 towns in Wales.

However, after Brexit, the project no longer qualified for funding. Now it’s been warned that the route will close at the end of August unless alternative funds are sourced. Close to €4m has been invested in the project so far.

The project sought to transform less well-known areas from transit zones to new touring sites by encouraging people to visit them. An aim of Celtic Routes was to convert potential visitors transiting through the south-east into staying visitors by fostering links with Wales.

Speaking about the project former Labour leader Brendan Howlin says it’s up to the British side to provide funds they had previously promised.