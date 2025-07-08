“Ireland’s Voice Must Not Be Silenced” Mick Wallace On The Triple Lock, Gaza and A Run For The Presidency

Former Independent MEP Mick Wallace has launched a scathing critique of the Irish Government, EU foreign policy, and the state of political leadership in Ireland, as he warns of a dangerous erosion of neutrality and international law.

Wallace strongly defended Ireland’s Triple Lock mechanism, which requires Dáil, Government, and UN approval before Irish troops can be deployed abroad. With discussions ongoing to potentially replace it with a so-called “Double Lock,” Wallace warned that the move would destroy Ireland’s long-standing position of military neutrality.

“Without the Triple Lock, our neutrality is gone,” he said. “It’s the only meaningful safeguard we have.”

He praised Wexford councillor Jim Codd for raising the issue at local level and said the government’s push to weaken the UN requirement would tie Ireland to EU and US military operations, including conflicts “with nothing to do with us.”

“People don’t realise the Triple Lock has kept Irish troops out of imperialist wars,” he said. “Scrapping it is about aligning with NATO and abandoning international law.”

Wallace also condemned the EU’s failure to act on what he called a campaign of genocide in Gaza. He spoke emotionally about the killing of Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, one of Gaza’s last cardiologists, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in early July.

“He was the 70th health worker killed in just 50 days. Israel is systematically targeting doctors and journalists to stop the story getting out,” Wallace said.

He criticised EU member states – including Ireland – for maintaining business and diplomatic ties with Israel despite the ongoing attacks on civilians and medical infrastructure.

“Not one single EU country has broken off relations. Not one has condemned the slaughter. It’s appalling,” he said.

Asked whether he would consider running for President of Ireland, Wallace admitted he hadn’t ruled it out. He praised President Michael D. Higgins for “elevating” the office and using it to speak uncomfortable truths on Gaza and Ukraine.

“Michael D. has brought integrity and international respect to the role. That platform matters.”

However, Wallace said he would not run if independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly entered the race.

“She’s the only one I believe could fill that role like Michael D. did,” he said. “If she runs, I won’t. But if she doesn’t – let’s see.”

