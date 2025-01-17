Back to News

Irish band Kingfishr fronted by Wexford’s Eddie Keogh wins prestigious award

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Irish band Kingfishr, fronted by Wexford man Eddie Keogh, have won a prestigious Music Moves Europe Award 2025.

Their victory highlights their growing impact on the European music scene, alongside other exceptional emerging artists.

The award is a significant milestone, propelling Kingfishr’s international career and showcasing their unique sound on the global stage.

Congratulations to the lads!

