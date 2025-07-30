Irish Rail Announces Major Service Boost for Fleadh Cheoil Week in Wexford

Irish Rail has confirmed an expanded rail service to support the influx of visitors expected in Wexford for this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, running from Tuesday, August 5th to Sunday, August 10th.

Speaking on todays Morning Mix, Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny outlined a range of additional services, including extra daily trains between Dublin’s Connolly Station and Wexford, as well as frequent shuttle services between Arklow and Wexford throughout the week.

Key service additions include:

Extra morning and evening trains from Dublin to Wexford, Tuesday through Sunday

Arklow–Wexford shuttle services , with up to five return trips on peak days

Late evening departures, including an 11:00pm service from Wexford to Arklow, to allow visitors enjoy evening events

To accommodate event-related closures at Wexford Quay, Dublin–Rosslare services will terminate at Wexford, with onward transfer arrangements available for those continuing to Rosslare Strand or Europort.

Kenny addressed concerns that the announcement came later than some had hoped, explaining that due to a packed summer schedule nationwide, confirmation of train availability and driver rostering had to be assured first. He noted the plan was released only a few days later than last year and is now fully available for booking via IrishRail.ie.

With over 700,000 visitors expected during the Fleadh, Irish Rail’s efforts aim to provide safe, reliable, and convenient travel to and from this major cultural celebration.