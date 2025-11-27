Island Road Residents in Enniscorthy Demand Immediate Action on Persistent Flooding Crisis

Residents of Island Road in Enniscorthy are speaking out in anger and frustration over decades of flooding that have devastated their homes and businesses. Despite years of complaints and government promises local residents like Breda and George say nothing substantial has been done to prevent the regular flood damage that continues to plague the area.

For Breda, the trauma is deeply personal. She recalls her mother’s evacuation by boat during a flood in the 1960s, a memory that still haunts many of the long-time residents.

While there have been some minor floods in recent years, 2018 saw a particularly devastating event, with water levels reaching six inches inside homes and businesses. Yet, despite the severity of the damage, no permanent flood prevention measures have been implemented since.

Many residents now live in constant fear of flooding with some preparing for heavy rain by moving furniture and valuables to higher ground at the first sign of a storm. Adding to the frustration, local families have faced major hurdles in securing flood insurance with many unable to get coverage despite paying for other forms of protection. This has left them vulnerable to both the emotional and financial toll of repeated flood damage.

While there are ongoing consultations about a new bridge and potential flood relief measures local residents feel that government promises have amounted to little more than empty words.

Cllr Jackser Owens who has been vocal about the issue for years is once more calling for immediate action, including dredging the river and installing a glass flood barrier to prevent future devastation. He, along with many others, is critical of the government’s failure to address the crisis saying that successive administrations have done little to alleviate the ongoing problems.

Alan Corcoran visited the area and you can listen back here to the frustration of the residents:

Related