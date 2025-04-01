It’s D Day for Verona Murphy

It’s D Day today for Verona Murphy as she faces a vote of no confidence in her role as Ceann Comhairle of Dail Eireann.

The Government are strongly supporting her whilst five opposition parties have put forward a motion stating that she no longer has the confidence of all Dáil members.

Verona Murphy has firmly rejected the allegations surrounding her involvement in the Dáil speaking rights controversy, describing them as totally unfounded.

It’s the first time in Oireachtas history, a motion of no confidence in the Ceann Comhairle will be debated in the Dáil.

Speaking to South East Radio News Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen said it’s a serious situation

Aontu’s Jim Codd said it is not the way the issue should have been handled

