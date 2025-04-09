It’s National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day is now on upto midnight tonight (Wednesday, 9th April 2025).

An Garda Síochána will lead a 24-hour nationwide speed enforcement operation in partnership with the Road Safety Authority. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding and encourage road users to slow down, especially as spring brings more pedestrians and cyclists onto the roads.

The campaign highlights the risks of speeding, with statistics showing that the faster a car travels, the higher the likelihood of fatal consequences in collisions, particularly involving pedestrians. Gardaí have already issued over 32,880 speeding fines this year, and the focus of National Slow Down Day is to promote conversations about safe driving and remind people to drive within the speed limit, considering road conditions, weather, and traffic.

Sarah O’Connor from the Road Safety Authority stressed the importance of lower speeds in reducing the severity and likelihood of accidents.

Wexford Sergeant Margo Kennedy said its a small minority that break the speed limit.

30% of road fatalities are a direct result of speeding

The initiative encourages everyone to talk about road safety with family, friends, and colleagues.

