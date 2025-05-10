“It’s Quite Amazing” – Ó Súilleabháin On Majority Of Junior Ministers Not Yet Having Legal Powers After 100 Days In Office

A North Wexford TD has said that he finds it amazing that six months into the new Dáil term, that still no committees are up and running.

Fionntáin Ó Súilleabháin made the comments following the publication in today’s Irish Independent of a story which suggests that the majority of Junior Ministers have yet to be given any legal powers.

Pay for Junior Ministries can be as high as €190,000 per year.

The Sinn Féin TD has been telling South East Radio News that it beggars belief in his view, that the Junior Ministries has of yet, not been given their specific legal orders:

“It’s quite amazing really that we’re almost six months now since the General Election and the committees are still not up and running. I was elected to the Further and Higher Education Committee and it still hasn’t sat yet. I mean even Minister Browne’s Housing Department, John Cummins was appointed as Junior Minister for Local Government and Planning. Christopher Sullivan for Nature Heritage and Biodiversity and Kiernan O’Donnell for housing itself. None of these have been given any legal powers to do their jobs.”

