Jackser Owens Calling For Immediate Action On Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme

At yesterday’s district meeting in the Presentation Center Enniscorthy, Cllr. Jackser Owens voiced his frustration once more over the ongoing flood relief issues facing Enniscorthy.

Speaking to South East Radio News today he said that yet again the town of Enniscorthy was on the brink of flooding during Storm Claudia. With the first major flood event occurring in 1924 in the Town Cllr Owens said local business owners and residents are angry and frustrated over the repeated delays and excuses from politicians, particularly in light of a failed flood relief proposal in 2022.

Owens criticized the lack of action from TDs in the Dáil, noting that no local representatives were present during a crucial debate on flooding last week.

He is calling on the government to stop the delays, urging them to take immediate action and implement the flood relief scheme that local people desperately need.

