The problem of no pharmacy open on certain Sundays in Enniscorthy and other areas is to be brought up at next Mondays County Council meeting

Enniscorthy Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says it is happening too often and something need to be done

People are forced to travel miles to a chemist which Councillor Owens describes as disgraceful.

Councillor Owens is calling on participating pharmacists to come together and agree aIn Enniscorthy roster for Sunday one hour opening.

