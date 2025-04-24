James Browne announces Funding for Women For Election

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD, and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, John Cummins TD, today announced funding for Women for Election to support their work in addressing the gender imbalance in Irish politics.

Welcoming the announcement, Women for Election Chair, Aldagh McDonagh, said:

“It is clear from the elections last year that more and more women are coming forward to seek election to represent their communities.

“The funding support from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage enables us to accelerate our work to inspire, equip and empower women to run in elections and to win seats as we build towards the next election cycle”

Announcing the funding, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD said:

“This funding signifies our continued commitment to ensuring that we have a representative democracy, where women’s voices, experience and skills are fully part of decision making that affects all of our lives.

“There is a lot of work to be done in this space, and we have much further to go. Support for and listening to organisations like Women for Election is integral to that change.

“Our democracy is better with balance in the rooms where decisions are being made.”

