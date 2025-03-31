James Browne defends today’s announcement for social housing funding not including Co Wexford

The Housing Minister has defended today’s announcement for social housing funding not including Co Wexford

James Browne, today confirmed that he has allocated €436m to meet social housing needs across the country, however the Minister says there are no outstanding requests for funding from Wexford County Council for social housing projects.

He added Wexford is already way ahead of their social housing targets for this and next year and are funded up to date for those.

In a posting to Facebook this afternoon Minister Browne said the following:

I’ve been asked why Wexford County Council was not included in today’s announcement for build social housing funding. There are no outstanding requests for funding from Wexford County Council for build social housing projects. Wexford is already way ahead of their social housing targets for this and next year and are funded up to date for those. They are encouraged to apply for even more funding but as I say there is currently no requests outstanding. Wexford build targets 2025 and 2026 are 189 & 193. They already have 296 & 354 approved and predicted for delivery in 2025 & 2026

