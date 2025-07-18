Jim Acosta Announced as Guest Speaker for Kennedy Summer School 2025 in New Ross

The Kennedy Summer School has officially announced that renowned American journalist and political commentator Jim Acosta will be a headline guest at this year’s festival, which takes place in New Ross, County Wexford, from August 28th to 30th, 2025.

Acosta, the former CNN Chief White House Correspondent, will appear in conversation with Dr. Stacey Connaughton of Purdue University on Saturday, August 30th, in what promises to be a thought-provoking discussion on journalism, American politics, and the state of democracy in the modern world.

Acosta rose to global prominence through his fearless reporting and high-profile exchanges with U.S. presidents, particularly during the Trump administration. Now the host of The Jim Acosta Show on Substack and YouTube, he continues to offer sharp political insight to an international audience. His appearance at the Kennedy Summer School marks a major highlight for the 2025 programme.

The three-day event will open on Thursday, August 28th, with a Schools STEM session at the JFK Arboretum, and a cultural tea party hosted by Seán O’Rourke. That evening, Eileen Dunne will officially open the Summer School at St. Michael’s Theatre, followed by a screening and panel discussion of From That Small Island.

Friday’s highlights include a Great Gatsby centenary session with Prof. Kirk Curnutt, a discussion on the future of local journalism, and the annual Noel Whelan Interview featuring Colm Tóibín and Sinéad McSweeney. The day wraps with a timely political discussion, President Trump & Us, moderated by RTÉ’s Tony Connelly.

On Saturday, events continue with sessions on the Irish-American relationship, international trade, and literature, along with the return of the Marion and Cal Roadshow featuring Marion McKeone, Cal Thomas, and Larry Donnelly. The festival will close with a public forum on Ireland’s next presidential election and a performance by the New Ross District Pipe Band.

The 2025 Kennedy Summer School promises a rich mix of debate, culture, and community engagement, reinforcing its reputation as one of Ireland’s most compelling forums for public dialogue.

For full programme details and tickets, visit www.kennedysummerschool.ie

Supported by: Wexford County Council, the OPW, Fáilte Ireland, Purdue University, and New Ross Municipal District.

