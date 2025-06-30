Joe Sullivan Denies Defection Rumours & Reaffirms Loyalty to Fianna Fáil

Wexford County Council’s newly elected Cathaoirleach Joe Sullivan has rejected speculation that he intends to leave Fianna Fáil to join the Independent Alliance, following a Daily Mail report kast Saturday that linked him to Independent TD Verona Murphy’s potential general election team.

Speaking just days into his new role, Sullivan described the media coverage as “silly season speculation” and clarified that a widely circulated photograph with Verona Murphy was taken purely out of courtesy following his election. “I’m a Fianna Fáil councillor, and that’s not changing,” he told Alan Corcoran.

Cllr. Sullivan acknowledged the quote he gave to the Daily Mail —“I’m not blinded by party colour”—but said it reflected his commitment to working with all 34 councillors for the good of Wexford, not a hint at party disloyalty. He admitted that, like many in politics, he holds ambition, but made clear that Fianna Fáil remains his political home.

Despite some reported unease within Fianna Fáil ranks, Cllr Sullivan insists he is “steeped in the party” and intends to use his position to foster cooperation across party lines.

“This is about delivering for Wexford,” he said, “not about party manoeuvres.”

In a statement received from the Ceann Comhairles Office they say the story has no foundation and is false.

They continue to say that the Story is designed to do nothing more than to undermine the independence and reputation of the Ceann Comhairle.

