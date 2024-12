Wexford GAA has a new Chairman

John Kenny from Campile replaces Micheal Martin who stepped down after 4 years.

Kenny has been Chairman of Coiste Na Nog and was elected unopposed at last night Annual Convention in Whites Hotel

Speaking to our man Liam Spratt Mr Kenny said he is looking forward to the challenge

Diarmuid Howlin is the new Vice Chairman and Brian McDonald comes in as Treasurer to replace Andrew Nolan who has been there for the past 10 years.

