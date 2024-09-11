Johnny Mythen selected for Sinn Féin in Wexford

Sitting TD Johnny Mythen, has been selected to contest the next General Election for Sinn Féin in the Wexford Constituency.

Speaking after a full house selection convention, Deputy Mythen thanked the Sinn Féin organisation across County Wexford for their support.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people and constituency of Wexford as their TD since February 2020.

“Through our constituency office and our involvement in the community, our team of councillors and local activists have worked very hard to fight for our communities and for our county.

“I am very grateful for that support and delighted to be part of the Wexford Sinn Féin team. We will work hard to build on that progress in the upcoming General Election.

“While it may be a new layout for the Wexford constituency as a four-seater, the challenges remain the same – in housing, health, cost-of-living, and elsewhere.

With an ever-growing population in Wexford the government have failed in their duty to ensure that growth is matched with essential public and community infrastructure and services.

“The people of Wexford deserve better than that. I hope to have the opportunity to continue to fight their corner after the next General Election, and to see our communities thrive and reach their full potential.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work hard. I am very grateful for the Sinn Féin nomination, and I look forward to the campaign ahead.”

