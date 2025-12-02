Johnstown Castle Records Wettest November on Record

Johnstown Castle has recorded its wettest November on record with a whopping total of 237.2 mm of rainfall amounting to 206% of the monthly average.

This was primarily due to the impact of Storm Claudia which caused intense rainfall and strong northeasterly winds across the South-East of Ireland between November 14th and 15th.

On November 14th 66.9 mm of rain fell in a single day marking the wettest day of the month in Ireland.

Overall, November 2025 was the fifth wettest November in 85 years of recorded data with much of the Midlands, South and East of the country experiencing above-average rainfall.

Despite the heavy rainfall temperatures for the month remained above average and the East of Ireland saw more sunshine hours than usual.

The weather patterns in November 2025 underscored the variability of Ireland’s climate with a combination of heavy rain, wind and warmer temperatures.

Related