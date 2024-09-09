Jordan Gainford lands hurdle in Kilbeggan – Wexford racing news

Jordan Gainford landed the opening two-mile maiden hurdle with Has Me Dreaming at Kilbeggan on Wednesday.

The 14/1 chance, trained by County Meath-based Cian Collins, had plenty to do on the run to the final hurdle but he finished with a flourish and got up in the dying strides to pip the Edward and Patrick Harty-trained 4/1 shot Clonshire River by half a length.

Upcoming Fixtures

Galway – Tuesday, September 10 (First Race 3.35pm)

Cork – Wednesday, September 11 (First Race 4.20pm)

Ballinrobe – Friday, September 13 (First Race 3.25pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, September 14 (First Race 1.10pm)

Curragh – Sunday, September 15 (First Race 1.55pm)

Related