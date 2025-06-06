Judge orders Wexford wind farm to shut down three turbines

A Co Wexford wind farm must fully shut down three of its six turbines following a High Court ruling

ABO Energy Ireland Ltd and ABO Energy O&M Ireland Ltd are operators of the wind farm at Gibbett Hill, near Bunclody, along with its owner, Wexwind Ltd.

They face a potential legal costs bill of €2.3m incurred by local objecting residents Raymond Byrne and Lorna Moorhead in their proceedings.

Mr Justice Oisín Quinn said the defendants failed to engage in any meaningful way” with the genuine and substantive complaints about noise pollution made by the couple over 12 years since the turbines began operating in 2013.

