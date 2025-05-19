Rental Pressure Returns in Wexford as Prices Surge in Early 2025

Wexford’s rental market is once again under intense pressure, with new figures showing a sharp increase in rents during the first quarter of 2025.

The latest Daft.ie Rental Report reveals a 3.9% rise in rents between December and March, outpacing the 3.7% increase seen across all of 2024.

The average rent in Wexford now stands just below €1,500 per month, with breakdowns showing:

One-bed properties averaging €950/month

Three-bed homes around €1,300/month

Four-bed houses ranging from €1,500 to €1,550/month

The steep rise is largely due to tight supply, with just 45 rental properties available in the entire county — a dramatic drop from the pre-Covid average of around 130–140 listings.

Nationally, rents increased by 3.4% in the first quarter of 2025, one of the largest three-month jumps recorded in nearly 20 years. Wexford, according to the report’s author, economist Ronan Lyons, reflects the broader national trend of strong demand and weak supply, with a lack of new housing pushing prices up once again.

Many would-be homeowners are caught in a vicious cycle — unable to save for deposits due to soaring rents, and increasingly forced to stay with family or even move abroad to build savings. Lyons warns that without urgent policy reform to increase rental housing supply, the pressure on renters — particularly younger adults — will only worsen.

