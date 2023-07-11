Nine asylum applications made at Rosslare Port – June 2023

Calls to protect the vulnerable have come following the release of figures from the Department of Justice. They have revealed the majority of asylum applications made this year were at the International Protection Office, and not Dublin Airport or Rosslare Port.

75 percent of applicants who arrived in Ireland up until the end of June made their applications at the IPO in Dublin.

Only 25 percent applied for international protection at the country’s main airport.

Meanwhile the most staggering figure is that just nine people applied for international protection at Rosslare Port.

Wexford Aontu Councillor Jim Codd says that serious questions need to be answered as this this will only enable human trafficking into Ireland.

“There are very serious questions to be answered here when it comes to human trafficking. Its not unfair to wonder who is coming and going and when you have a situation like this where people are arriving and not presenting at the airports and ports, how are they arriving? This is open to terrible corruption and terrible abuse so I think we need clarity around that to protect vulnerable people.”

Gardaí say more and more asylum seekers are paying people smugglers as a way of arriving into Ireland.

5471 asylum seekers have arrived here in the first six months of the year.

A Moroccan man who travelled from France says he paid a lorry driver 3-thousand euro to bring him to Dublin.