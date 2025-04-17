Karl Fitzpatrick has been selected as a Finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme

Wexford-based entrepreneur, Karl Fitzpatrick, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ programme.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ programme recognises exceptional entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success.

Karl is the President of Chevron College and presenter of South East Radio’s Business Matters. Chevron College employs 135 staff in Wexford and delivers online further and higher education programmes in sustainability, technology, healthcare, business and childcare to over 15,000 students annually.

Following the announcement, Karl Fitzpatrick stated “It is a real honour to have been selected as a finalist in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme. It’s both a personal milestone and the ultimate recognition for what Chevron College has achieved so far. For me, this is also a moment to reflect on the people who’ve helped shape my journey and I would like to thank my family, colleagues, students, friends, academic partners and everyone who believed in what we set out to do.”

Renowned entrepreneur Liam Griffin was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme in 2010 and when speaking to South East Radio this morning, described it as life-changing. He said it was great for Karl to have been selected as a finalist and wished him every success in the programme.

This year’s finalists have been shortlisted by an independent judging panel of previous winners, chaired by Harry Hughes, CEO of Portwest and Chairperson of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Judging™ Panel. Since its inception, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland™ community has grown to a tight-knit network of more than 650 alumni who harness each other’s wealth of experience, with three-quarters conducting business with one another. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €25bn, and employs more than 250,000 people across the island of Ireland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme is supported by Enterprise Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Julius Baer International.

