Kennedy Summer School 2025 Deemed a Huge Success

This year’s Kennedy Summer School has been hailed a resounding success after four days of inspiring talks, packed events and even breaking political news in New Ross.

The festival opened with the Global Horizons Trade and Economic Forum, a joint event with Wexford Chamber and Wexford County Council. The forum covered issues like EU competitiveness, AI, tariffs and corporate tax.

One of the standout moments was the annual tea-party at the Arboretum, hosted by the OPW and catered by the ICA.

Guest speaker Seán O’Rourke joined former TD Seán Connick to share political stories, while local woman Anna Sinnott shared a photo and memory of meeting President Kennedy in 1963.

GAA President Jarlath Burns officially opened the festival and praised the GAA as an idea that lives on.

A film screening of From That Small Island drew a standing ovation. It was announced the documentary has been selected for the Newport Beach Film Festival.

In a surprise political moment, Minister James Lawless publicly backed former Dublin manager Jim Gavin for a possible Fianna Fáil presidential bid.

Other key moments included journalist panels, author Colm Tóibín reflecting on life in America and CNN’s Jim Acosta warning about the risk of another Trump presidency.

Another panel discussion which received widespread attention was The Role of Local Journalists, which was chaired by South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran, and featured contributors including Brenda Power, Jessica O’Connor of People Newspapers, Dave O’Connell of the Connacht Tribune, and William Forry of the Newspapers Boston group.

The Summer School closed with music and dance from the Wexford Academy of Irish Dancers and the New Ross and District Pipe Band.

Chair Eileen Dunne ended the weekend by saying, “Feicfimid sibh an bhliain seo chugainn, le cúnamh Dé” – We’ll see you next year, God willing.

