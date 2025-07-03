Kennedy Summer School 2025 Set to Spark Political Debate and Cultural Conversation in Wexford

The Kennedy Summer School has unveiled its diverse and lively 2025 programme, taking place in New Ross (Co. Wexford) from Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30. Chaired by Eileen Dunne, the festival presents a stimulating mix of events—ranging from international affairs and Irish identity to literature and STEM—all designed to honour the Kennedy legacy and inspire civic engagement.

Highlights of the Weekend

Thursday : A morning Schools STEM event at the JFK Arboretum featuring SETU and Research Ireland speakers, followed by a celebratory tea with broadcaster Seán O’Rourke. The evening opening at St Michael’s Theatre features a screening and panel discussion of From That Small Island – The Story of the Irish.

Friday : Marking the centenary of The Great Gatsby, the Schools Literature session leads into a prestigious Speaker’s Lunch. Afternoon events in the theatre spotlight local journalism, the Noel Whelan interview with Colm Tóibín, and a compelling panel on “President Trump & Us.”

Saturday: The public enjoyment continues with the Gatsby Centenary panel and forums on trade, US–Irish relations, and US politics—featuring voices like Jim Acosta and RTÉ’s Jackie Fox. The festival concludes with a discussion on the Irish presidential election and a performance by the New Ross District Pipe Band.

Backed by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Purdue University, Boston College, and others, the Kennedy Summer School 2025 promises three days of meaningful dialogue and cultural exchange. For a full schedule and ticket info, visit kennedysummerschool.ie.