Kennedy Summer School Announces Dates

The organisers of the 13th annual Kennedy Summer School have confirmed the dates and detailed a special feature for the opening night of the 2025 festival. The event will be held in New Ross from August 28–30, with the full programme expected to be released in early July.

Festival Coordinator Sharon Doyle shared the exciting news:

“We are delighted to announce that the 13th annual Kennedy Summer School will take place in New Ross from August 28th to 30th, 2025. … One particular highlight is our opening night, where we will host one of the first public screenings of the film adaptation of the documentary series, ‘From That Small Island’.”

This highly anticipated feature-length documentary is the work of Bríona NicDhiarmada, a director affiliated with the Kennedy Summer School. Narrated by award-winning actor Colin Farrell and featuring a score by composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire, the film will debut on Thursday, August 28 at 6:45 p.m. in St. Michael’s Theatre.

With footage shot across 17 countries—from Barbados to Belgium, Singapore to Switzerland—and the entire island of Ireland (including Wexford, Waterford, and Kilkenny), “From That Small Island” traces Irish history and global influence. The film features voices such as former President Mary McAleese, among other international contributors.

Festival Director Dr. Adrian Dillon added:

“Our 2025 programme is shaping up to be another fantastic three days of vibrant discussion and timely debate. The Kennedy Summer School has never shied away from difficult or complex topics … leading experts from home and abroad set to share their insights.”

Founded in JFK’s ancestral hometown, the event is known for merging historical reflection with public discussion, and draws figures from politics, journalism, academia, and the arts. It aims to encourage civic engagement and thoughtful leadership in the spirit of President Kennedy.

Full programme—including speakers, panels, and events—will be unveiled in early July.

Early bird tickets for the film screening on August 28 are now available via kennedysummerschool.ie or by calling St. Michael’s Theatre at 051 421255.

The Summer School is presented in collaboration with:

Office of Public Works

New Ross District Council

Wexford County Council

Purdue University

Fáilte Ireland

