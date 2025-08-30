Kennedy Summer School Final Day Brings Debates, Culture and Celebration to New Ross

The Kennedy Summer School in New Ross continues today (Saturday), bringing to a close three days of rich cultural, political and literary discussions.

Today’s schedule features a full day of engaging sessions, including debates on Ireland’s housing challenges, the evolving identity of Irish America, and a presidential discussion.

The event will draw to a close this evening at 6 p.m. with a performance by the New Ross and District Pipe Band.

Earlier in the weekend, the festival began with the opening night screening of the documentary From That Small Island at St Michael’s Theatre on Thursday, followed on Friday by a centenary celebration of The Great Gatsby, a keynote lunch in the JFK Arboretum and a panel on global politics.

Another panel discussion which received widespread attention was The Role of Local Journalists, which was chaired by South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran, and featured contributors including Brenda Power, Jessica O’Connor of People Newspapers, Dave O’Connell of the Connacht Tribune, and William Forry of the Newspapers Boston group.

Wexford author Colm Tóibín was also featured, as there was a focus on his life and times during the festival also.

