Wexford manager Keith Rossiter is gearing up for a high-stakes Leinster Championship opener against Antrim this Saturday at Chadwicks Wexford Park — and there’s more than just points on the line.

Rossiter will come face-to-face with former boss Davy Fitzgerald, now at the helm for Antrim. The pair worked together for five years, but the friendship has taken a backseat. “Once the New Year came in, the phones went silent. That’s just how it has to be,” Rossiter said.

While Fitzgerald’s known for sideline drama and tactical tricks, Rossiter insists the focus is on his own team. “We’ve got a job to do. Different styles, different setups — but this is the way we believe Wexford should play right now.”

Wexford’s league campaign was a mixed bag — a tough start against Cork but a strong finish against Limerick. More importantly, the panel was strengthened with fresh talent like Jack Redmond and Darren Codd stepping up.

“We’ve built nicely,” Rossiter said. “Not the league finish we wanted, but we found new players and added depth.”

Rossiter knows Antrim won’t be intimidated — especially after beating Wexford last year. “They don’t fear us at all. We’ve got a bit of hurt from last year, and we’ve prepared hard. This will be a serious battle.”

Key defender Liam Ryan is back after surgery, a huge boost for Wexford. Forward Conor McDonald is still recovering but expected to return in Round 3. With 36 players fighting for 26 spots, Rossiter admits selection headaches are real. “There are always tough calls — lads who’ve worked hard being told they’re not in.”

Reflecting on his playing days, Rossiter says nothing compares to championship hurling. “The roar after a score or a block — you don’t forget it. That’s what we need from the Wexford crowd this Saturday.”

He’s also critical of the current season structure. “Finishing hurling in July or early August is too early. It’s a summer game and should be played through the whole summer.”

“There’s no hiding when you’re from Wexford,” Rossiter said. “But I’m proud to lead this team. We just want to win and make Wexford proud.”

Throw-in is at 2 PM this Saturday at Chadwicks Wexford Park and our man Liam Spratt will be live here on South East Radio from 1.50pm

