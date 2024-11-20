Kilmore Quay Lifeboat called to action

On Monday, 18 November, Kilmore Quay RNLI responded to a call to rescue an overdue casualty on the Great Saltee. The volunteer crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat, RNLB Irene Muriel Rees, at 11:30 am. Under the command of Coxswain Aidan Bates, the crew set out with four members onboard, arriving on the scene at 11:55 am. At the time, it was raining with a southeast force 4 wind, and sea conditions were described as slight.

The casualty had been on a small inflatable dinghy when he got into difficulty at sea. He was found on rocks at the northwest end of the island, an area known as the Ring. Due to the shallow waters around the rocks, the crew decided to launch the lifeboat’s smaller Y-boat to access the area. Two crew members boarded the Y-boat and went ashore to assess the situation. They found the casualty cold but in good health. He was assisted back to the Y-boat and returned to the lifeboat without further incident.

The lifeboat then made its way back to Kilmore Quay Harbour, arriving at 1:00 pm. The casualty was transferred into the care of the National Ambulance Service.

After the rescue, John Grace, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, praised the person who raised the alarm about the overdue casualty, emphasizing the importance of reporting concerns in such situations. He also reminded the public that inflatable boats are not suitable for sea conditions, as they can easily be swept out. Grace encouraged those planning sea activities to use proper boats and equipment, check weather and tide conditions, wear lifejackets, and carry reliable communication devices like a VHF radio or a mobile phone in a waterproof case. He also urged anyone in distress or witnessing someone in trouble to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Related