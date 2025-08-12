Kilmore Quay RNLI Assists Stricken Vessel Near Saltee Islands

On Sunday morning, 10 August, Kilmore Quay RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat to assist three people after their vessel suffered engine failure south of the Saltee Islands.

The volunteer crew responded promptly to a Coast Guard request, launching the Tamar-class lifeboat Killarney at 9.30am. The boat in distress was located near the Brandies rocks, approximately one and a half nautical miles south of the islands.

Conditions at sea were slight, with good visibility and a light south-westerly breeze, Force 1 to 2.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 9.50am. Once it was confirmed that all three individuals were safe and well, the decision was made to tow the vessel back to Kilmore Quay. The tow was successfully completed, and the boat was secured alongside the slipway by 10.45am.

The lifeboat returned to the marina and was readied for service once again.

RNLI crews continue to urge all sea users to ensure their equipment is well-maintained and to call for help early in the event of difficulty.

