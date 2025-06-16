Kilmore Quay RNLI launched to assist three people aboard yacht with fouled propeller

Kilmore Quay RNLI launched this morning (Monday 16 June) to assist the crew of a 12m yacht with a fouled propeller just south of Carnsore Point

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat RNLB Killarney by the Irish Coast Guard at 8:10am. The lifeboat under Coxswain Aidan Bates and with four crew members on board promptly launched and made its way to the scene.

Arriving at the location at 9:05am, the lifeboat crew checked that all on board the vessel was safe and well before assessing the situation. The vessel was freed from the entanglement but was still unable to make its way under its own steam due to the propeller being fouled. It was decided that the safest course of action was to establish a tow to bring the disabled craft back to shore. Weather at the time was described as fine, good visibility with a Force 3 to 4 south westerly wind and slight sea state.

The lifeboat was soon under way to the nearest available harbour at Kilmore Quay arriving at 11.20am where the yacht was safely brought alongside the marina.

The lifeboat returned to its own berth in the marina and was made ready again for service.

