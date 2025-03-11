Kilmore Quay RNLI launched to assist two crew aboard fishing boat with fouled propeller

Kilmore Quay RNLI launched this yesterday morning (Monday 10 March) to assist the crew of a 10m fishing boat with a fouled propeller south of the Saltee Islands.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat RNLB Killarney by the Irish Coast Guard at 8.55am. The lifeboat under Coxswain Aidan Bates and with four crew members on board promptly launched and made its way to the scene.

Arriving at the location at 9:30am, the lifeboat crew checked that all onboard the vessel were safe and well before assessing the situation. It was decided that the safest course of action was to establish a tow to bring the disabled craft back to shore. Weather at the time was described as overcast with a Force 3 to Force 4 north easterly wind and slight sea state.

The lifeboat was soon underway to the nearest available harbour at Kilmore Quay arriving shortly after 10.00am where the boat was safely brought alongside the pier.

The lifeboat returned to its berth in the marina at 10.18am and was made ready again for service.

