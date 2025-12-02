Kilmore Quay Sparkles One Light At A Time This Christmas

In the quiet village of Kilmore Quay something truly magical happens each Christmas—a light shines not just from twinkling decorations but from the hearts of the people who come together to make the season brighter.

What began as a simple idea to spread some holiday cheer in 2018 has grown into a heartwarming tradition. The Kilmore Quay Sparkles are led by a dedicated group of local women & this community effort has transformed the village into a winter wonderland filling the village with festive lights laughter and the kind of togetherness that only the holiday season can inspire.

Fundraising was a challenge at first but local support flooded in quickly—businesses and fishermen helped raise the funds allowing the lights to shine year after year. The Sparkles have been resourceful, repurposing materials like pallets to create festive displays, such as gnomes, snowmen and reindeer. Volunteers pitch in to build and paint these decorations. One standout creation, a Christmas tree made from lobster pots, became an iconic symbol for the village.

The community celebration kicks off on December 7th, with a big event at the Stella Maris Centre. It’s a family-friendly gathering with mulled wine, hot chocolate, arts and crafts and live music. The Kilmore Quay community choir performs before the big light switch-on, followed by a parade of decorated vehicles—tractors, cars and motorbikes—making their way through the village.

And of course the man himself Santa, is escorted by the Coast Guard and always makes a grand entrance!

Kilmore Quay Sparkles isn’t just about decorations; it’s about community, kindness and connection.

With support from local businesses and individuals the Sparkles continue to light up the village every year. Their efforts remind us that even in the darkest winter months, a little community spirit can make the season bright!

All are welcome on December 7th at 5 PM!

