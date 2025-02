Kilrush-Askamore GAA Club are celebrating today (Saturday) having reached the Leinster Junior B Hurling Final following a hard-fought semi-final victory over Killimordaly of Galway.

The final score from Killeedy GAA grounds was Kilrush Askamore 2-12, Killimordaly 15 points, with Colm Buttle and Eoghain Murphy netting the goals for the Wexford club.

The north-Wexford outfit now proceed to the Leinster final where they’ll face Three Castles of Kilkenny next Saturday, February 8th.

